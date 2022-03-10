Family Legacy Inc. Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 21,921 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Southern by 497.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 135.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Southern by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,919,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,656,000 after purchasing an additional 185,279 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,558. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SO traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,693,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

