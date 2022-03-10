Family Legacy Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 205.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,942,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CSX by 173.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,677,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 165.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,267,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,174,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

