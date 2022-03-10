Family Legacy Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 2.0% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 305,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,000 shares of company stock worth $30,989,163. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,884,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,826,305. The firm has a market cap of $250.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

