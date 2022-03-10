Family Legacy Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up about 2.0% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

VMC traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.38. 677,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,215. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.97.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.