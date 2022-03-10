Family Legacy Inc. Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

PLD traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,024. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $97.72 and a one year high of $169.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.32 and a 200-day moving average of $146.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

