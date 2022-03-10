Family Legacy Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after buying an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after buying an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,585,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,885,000 after buying an additional 554,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.67. 48,766,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,521,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $332.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.