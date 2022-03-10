Family Legacy Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 78,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 61,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 58,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 134,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,499,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,273,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $223.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

