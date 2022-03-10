Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

