Family Legacy Inc. Purchases 691 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,568,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $839,638,000 after purchasing an additional 329,657 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2,296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 207,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 199,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $197.97. 7,057,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,094,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $378.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

