Family Legacy Inc. Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 66,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,118,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 629,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPW stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 3,567,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,026. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

