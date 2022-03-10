Family Legacy Inc. Sells 2,687 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,593 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.85. 6,791,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31) in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,319.91.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.