Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Trading 5% Higher

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 282,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 76,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.53 million and a P/E ratio of 26.25.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; chromium; titanium; iron; and silica. It has mineral properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

