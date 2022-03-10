Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Shares Down 1.5%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 213,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 769,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 395,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

