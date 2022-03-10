Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.13% of Farmer Bros. worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,430. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Farmer Bros. (Get Rating)

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.