Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 75,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $527.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $317.32 and a one year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $233.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

