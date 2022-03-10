Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 13,325 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 36,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 25,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

