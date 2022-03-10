Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 15,059 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

