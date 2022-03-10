Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $735,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $271.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

