Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 2,323 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after acquiring an additional 753,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after purchasing an additional 357,588 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $226.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $213.65 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

