Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

COP opened at $96.21 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $104.44. The company has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

