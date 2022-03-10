Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 35,032 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,032 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in AT&T by 58.2% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $23.26 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

