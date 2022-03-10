Fear (FEAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $240,395.00

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $240,395.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fear has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fear is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

