Feathercoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and $1,226.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 366.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

