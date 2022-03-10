Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.77. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 1,046,960 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $916.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.