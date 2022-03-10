FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Cut by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in FedEx by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.48.

FedEx stock opened at $216.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.50 and its 200 day moving average is $242.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

