FedEx (FDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter. FedEx has set its FY22 guidance at $20.50-21.50 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FDX opened at $216.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 818,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,639,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,909,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 45,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

