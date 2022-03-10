Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Trading Down 0.7%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 32,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

Get Fidelity Magellan ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.