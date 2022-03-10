Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned 0.84% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 203,888 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,750. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67.

