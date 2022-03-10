FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FIGS in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,372. FIGS has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 37.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,628 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $5,058,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $32,531,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 1,532.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

