Financial Contrast: On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) & Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 27.47% 50.20% 16.09% On Track Innovations -79.61% -192.23% -39.05%

Broadcom has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Broadcom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Broadcom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadcom and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 4 21 0 2.84 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadcom currently has a consensus price target of $683.22, suggesting a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Broadcom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadcom is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and On Track Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $27.45 billion 8.77 $6.74 billion $17.54 33.51 On Track Innovations $12.74 million 0.18 -$6.13 million ($0.17) -0.18

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadcom beats On Track Innovations on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

On Track Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions. The company was founded on February 15, 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

