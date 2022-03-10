Financial Review: Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) and Its Competitors

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACHL – Get Rating) is one of 247 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Achilles Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A -$61.10 million -0.31 Achilles Therapeutics Competitors $737.45 million $118.35 million -0.46

Achilles Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. Achilles Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Achilles Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Achilles Therapeutics Competitors 1461 5346 11083 201 2.55

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 577.85%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 104.82%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -22.27% -20.25% Achilles Therapeutics Competitors -2,263.87% -74.93% -27.50%

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

