Financial Survey: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) versus Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blue Foundry Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.70 -$36.34 million N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp $68.00 million 5.35 $23.94 million $3.16 13.53

Greene County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Greene County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp 36.92% 17.82% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

About Greene County Bancorp (Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

