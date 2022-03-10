Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

FFLWF opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Fire & Flower has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFLWF. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fire & Flower in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fire & Flower to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.