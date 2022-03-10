First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBP. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,420,000 after buying an additional 2,146,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,001 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FBP stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.