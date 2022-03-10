First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Trading 1.6% Higher

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79.

About First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc engages in the provision of community banking services. It specializes in retail and commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

