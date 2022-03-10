First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 8,322 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,453,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,877,518. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

