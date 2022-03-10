First National Bank of South Miami Buys 3,343 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.46. 530,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

