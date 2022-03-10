First National Bank of South Miami Buys 7,749 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $39.37. 23,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,864. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $5.494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

