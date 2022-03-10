First National Bank of South Miami Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 97,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.88. 7,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.05 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

