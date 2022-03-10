First National Bank of South Miami Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,001,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,191,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.24. 1,713,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,879,826. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.81 and a 1 year high of $136.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average of $131.12.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

