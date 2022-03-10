First National Bank of South Miami Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 536,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,183. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $142.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $395.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.47 and a 12 month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.08%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,099,955 shares of company stock worth $711,827,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

