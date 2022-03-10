First National Bank of South Miami Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after buying an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after acquiring an additional 835,097 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. 3,331,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,025,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day moving average is $78.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.