First National Bank of South Miami Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $317.97. The company had a trading volume of 187,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,680. The firm has a market cap of $332.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.08 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

