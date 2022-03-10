First National Bank of South Miami Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,013,372. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

