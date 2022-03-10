First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FPXE traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $33.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
