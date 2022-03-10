First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Shares Up 0.6%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. 43,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 99,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.