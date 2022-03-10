First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 62,909 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 47,541 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

FAD traded up $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.00. 2,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.68. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.