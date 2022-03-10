First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.92

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.17. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 124,451 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 415,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 116,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.