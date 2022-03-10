Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Fiserv stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

