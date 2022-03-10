Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 9,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 2,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

